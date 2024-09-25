“Leaders Unite Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 at National Conference in Hyderabad”

Hyderabad: A massive public meeting was held at the Chanchalguda Junior College grounds, where key figures from the political and religious landscape came together to protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The National Conference featured Moulana Muhibullah Nadvi, M.P. Imam Masjid Parliament Delhi, along with Former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, Rahman Khan, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, President of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, and prominent MPs like Sanjay Singh, Syed Naser Hussain, Imran Masood, and Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) formed to oppose the Bill emphasized the detrimental impact the amendment could have on Waqf properties and Muslim communities across India. Addressing the large gathering, leaders called for united action and urged the government to reconsider the proposed changes, underscoring their commitment to safeguarding the interests of the Waqf and the rights of minorities.