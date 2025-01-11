Lebanon’s newly elected president meets Cypriot counterpart on ties

Beirut: Newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun hosted Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, discussing bilateral relations and Lebanon’s pressing needs.

During their talks on Friday at the presidential palace, Aoun said Lebanon insisted on the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories and the deployment of the Lebanese army along the southern border, according to a statement released by Lebanon’s Presidency.

Aoun expressed his gratitude for the Cypriot president’s visit on the second day of his presidency, considering the visit a message of hope for all Lebanese, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aoun outlined Lebanon’s priorities, including support for the economy and the Lebanese Armed Forces. He also stressed the necessity of European Union backing for Lebanon’s new government once it is formed.

Christodoulides affirmed Cyprus’ support for Lebanon, pledging to advocate for greater European Union involvement in aiding the country. He invited Aoun to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels in March to present Lebanon’s vision and needs to European leaders.

Joseph Aoun was elected president in the second round of the presidential vote held on Thursday, local media reported.

Aoun obtained 99 votes in the second round of the electoral session, which was attended by 128 members of parliament, Lebanese TV channel Al Jadeed reported. His victory marks the end of more than two years of presidential vacancy in Lebanon.

In the second round, Shibli Mallat, a prominent legal figure in Lebanon, got two votes. Of the rest, nine lawmakers cast blank ballots and 13 voted for “sovereignty and the constitution,” whereas five invalid ballots were cast, Al Jadeed reported.

Aoun failed to win a two-thirds majority, or 86 votes, in the first round of the session held earlier in the day, compelling the parliament to adjourn for two hours before proceeding to a second round, where a simple majority of 65 votes was sufficient for victory.