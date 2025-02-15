Legendary Actor Jeetendra Receives ‘Jestha Nagrik’ Award at Khasdar Mohatsav

Mumbai: Bollywood legend Jeetendra was recently honored with the ‘Jestha Nagrik’ award at the Khasdar Jestha Nagrik Sankulan Mohatsav, recognizing his immense contributions to Indian cinema. The grand event was attended by several dignitaries, including Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who praised Jeetendra for his exceptional achievements in the film industry and his inspiring influence on younger generations.

Jeetendra Reflects on His Humble Beginnings in Girgaw

During his acceptance speech, Jeetendra, who has acted in over 200 films, took a moment to reflect on his early life. He shared how his formative years spent in a small chawl in Girgaw shaped his character and career. “I stayed in a Girgaw chawl for 18 years. Those were the greatest years of my life,” he recalled with emotion.

Jeetendra emphasized his strong connection to Maharashtra, saying, “I am more Maharashtrian than anything else,” expressing gratitude for the love and warmth he experienced in his community. He also mentioned his first break in the film industry, when Shanta Rao Bap, amused by his fluent Marathi despite being a Punjabi, gave him his first role.

Honoring Jeetendra’s Legacy and Contributions to Indian Cinema

The ‘Jestha Nagrik’ award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to society, and Jeetendra’s long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry was celebrated at the event. His remarkable journey from a junior artist to one of Bollywood’s most iconic actors was acknowledged, as well as his ongoing efforts to inspire the next generation.

Minister Nitin Gadkari also lauded Jeetendra’s achievements, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping the Indian film industry and his ability to engage audiences across generations.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Heartfelt Tribute to Her Father

On a personal note, Jeetendra’s daughter, Ektaa Kapoor, took to social media to share a touching moment with her father. The television mogul posted a video on Instagram in which she captured Jeetendra gazing at a poster of himself displayed at a movie screening.

In the video, Ektaa Kapoor expressed her pride and joy, writing, “Went to see a movie! Saw the one person who I love, adore, and admire on a wall! So happy!!! #smalljoys #daddysgirl.” Ektaa also shared her pride in seeing her father celebrated as one of Bollywood’s legends, saying, “Going to watch a film and seeing your dad as one of the legends on a poster there…feeling proud.”

A Legacy of Humility and Gratitude

Jeetendra’s heartfelt words at the Khasdar Jestha Nagrik Sankulan Mohatsav not only highlighted his deep connection to his roots in Maharashtra but also showcased his humility despite his legendary status. His recognition as ‘Jestha Nagrik’ is a testament to his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and his lasting impact on the industry.