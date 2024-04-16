Lemon, Doll, Black Magic Items Found Near KCR’s Residence in Nandi Nagar

Hyderabad: Tension mounted in the Nandi Nagar locality of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, following the discovery of lemons and other materials commonly associated with black magic rituals near the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday.

Local residents stumbled upon lemons, vermillion, turmeric powder, and a doll at an open plot adjacent to Rao’s residence on Tuesday afternoon, sparking alarm in the area. Upon receiving the news, police swiftly arrived at the scene and secured the area.

The clues team, tasked with forensic investigation, promptly arrived to document the scene and gather evidence. While investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the materials, speculation has arisen that individuals may have conducted black magic rituals at the plot the previous night before abandoning the items.

Despite rumors circulating in the area, the police have refrained from confirming the involvement of black magic, maintaining a cautious approach until further evidence is gathered. The incident has raised concerns among locals, prompting heightened vigilance in the neighborhood.