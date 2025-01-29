Have You Linked Your Aadhaar with LPG Connection? Check Here How to Do it

New Delhi: In a bid to increase security, streamline services, and prevent fraudulent activities, the Indian government has mandated linking Aadhaar cards with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections. This new requirement applies to both public and private LPG distributors, ensuring a more secure and efficient experience for consumers.

Aadhaar Integration Enhances LPG Delivery and Subsidy Process

Linking Aadhaar to your LPG connection offers multiple benefits, including accurate delivery of LPG, simplified subsidy claims, and a significant reduction in fraudulent activities. The integration also ensures better monitoring of LPG usage and prevents issues related to gas diversion.

Consumers can now easily link their Aadhaar to their LPG connection through multiple channels, including online, offline, and call center options.

How to Link Your Aadhaar with LPG Online

For those opting for an online method, here is a simple step-by-step guide:

Visit the UIDAI Official Website: Start by visiting the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and fill in the required details. Select LPG and Scheme: Choose ‘LPG’ under the “Benefit Type” section and select the appropriate scheme based on your LPG distributor, such as ‘IOCL’ for Indane Gas. Enter LPG Consumer Number: Select your LPG distributor and provide your LPG consumer number. Enter Personal Information: Input your mobile number, email address, and Aadhaar card number, and click on ‘Submit.’ Verify with OTP: You will receive an OTP on both your mobile and email. Enter the OTP to complete the linking process. Confirmation: Once your details are verified, you will receive a confirmation notification via email and SMS.

Offline Application Submission

For those who prefer an offline method, the process is equally simple:

Download the Form: Visit your LPG provider’s website and download the subsidy application form. Fill in the Form: Print and complete the form with necessary details. Submit the Form: Take the completed form to your nearest LPG distributor’s office for submission.

Linking via Call Center

Consumers can also choose to link their Aadhaar to their LPG connection by calling the customer support center of their LPG distributor. Operators will assist with the entire process and guide you step-by-step.

The government’s move to link Aadhaar with LPG connections is a part of its ongoing efforts to improve transparency, reduce corruption, and ensure the accurate delivery of services. This measure will ultimately make the LPG distribution system more secure and efficient for all citizens.