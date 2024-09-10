Liquor Addicts in AP Seize Opportunity Amid Police Destruction of Illicit Alcohol

Guntur: In a surprising turn of events, a group of individuals in Andhra Pradesh grabbed bottles of illicit alcohol while police were in the process of destroying them.

The incident occurred at the dumping yard on Etukuru Road, where police were destroying seized illegal alcohol worth ₹50 lakhs, confiscated in various cases. As the police supervised the destruction, a few opportunistic individuals took advantage of the situation. Ignoring the presence of law enforcement, they swiftly grabbed bottles and ran off with the illicit liquor.

Eyewitnesses were shocked as the men brazenly dashed away with the bottles, while the police were momentarily caught off guard by the sudden rush. Despite attempts to control the situation, several individuals managed to escape with the alcohol. The incident has raised concerns about the increasing desperation of some people in the state amid the crackdown on illicit liquor, with some residents questioning the security at such operations.

Authorities are now reviewing the incident and considering measures to prevent such occurrences in future alcohol destruction drives. This episode highlights the ongoing challenge of curbing illegal liquor distribution in the region and the lengths to which some will go to obtain alcohol.