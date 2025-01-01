Liquor Sales in Karnataka During New Year Festivities Hit Rs 308 Crore: A Record High

The New Year celebrations in Karnataka have seen a significant surge in liquor sales, with the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) registering an impressive Rs 308 crore in sales by December 31, 2023. This was well beyond the target of Rs 250 crore set for the festive season.

A Record-Breaking Liquor Sale

KSBCL sources confirmed that liquor sales amounted to Rs 308 crore by 2 p.m. on December 31, and the final official figures are yet to be released. Last year, during the New Year period, the liquor sales amounted to Rs 193 crore. This marked a sharp increase, reflecting the high demand for alcoholic beverages during the festive season.

In total, KSBCL sold 4.83 lakh boxes of Indian-Made Liquor (IML), contributing a revenue of Rs 250.25 crore. Additionally, 2.92 lakh boxes of beer were sold, generating Rs 57.75 crore. The overall total amounted to 7.76 lakh boxes of liquor sold, a remarkable feat.

Previous Highs in Liquor Sales

Before the New Year’s spike, the state had already witnessed considerable liquor sales during the holiday period. On December 27, 2023, liquor sales reached an all-time high of Rs 408.58 crore. This included the sale of 6.22 lakh boxes of IML, which accounted for Rs 327.50 crore in revenue, while beer sales amounted to Rs 80.58 crore, with 4.04 lakh boxes sold.

The Excise Department expressed their satisfaction with the record-breaking sales, highlighting that the festive season’s liquor sales in the state were exceptionally strong.

New Year Celebrations in Karnataka: A Smooth Affair

While the liquor sales soared, the New Year celebrations across major cities, especially Bengaluru, were orderly and well-managed. The vibrant festivities saw over one lakh people gathering at iconic spots like M.G. Road and Brigade Road between 11 p.m. and midnight to celebrate the arrival of the New Year.

The Karnataka government and the Police Department had put in place extensive security measures to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of these public celebrations. Over 2,000 police personnel, including both men and women, were stationed at key locations such as M.G. Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street to manage crowds and maintain law and order.

Ensuring Public Safety During Festivities

The Police Department also took additional precautions by deploying over 1,000 extra personnel in areas like Koramangala, which is home to a large techie population. With such extensive planning and arrangements, the celebrations were not only enjoyable but also secure for all those attending.

The massive turnout and record-breaking liquor sales serve as a testament to the thriving festive spirit in Karnataka. The state’s economy witnessed a significant boost, particularly in the beverage sector, as it geared up for a joyous New Year.