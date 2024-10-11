Massive Surge in Liquor Sales in Telangana Ahead of Dussehra

Hyderabad: As the festive season of Dussehra approaches, Telangana has witnessed a significant spike in liquor sales. The state’s Excise Department has reported that in just nine days, liquor sales have reached an astounding ₹713.25 crore.

The surge in demand for alcohol is typical during major festivals like Dussehra, when celebrations often lead to a sharp increase in consumption. The Excise Department noted that liquor shops across the state have been experiencing high footfall, contributing to the substantial revenue boost.

The Dussehra season, celebrated with fervor across Telangana, sees people indulging in festive gatherings, which is believed to be one of the key factors driving the liquor sales. This year’s figures have shown a considerable rise compared to previous years, indicating growing consumer spending.

The government, while keeping a close eye on the sales, views the revenue generated from liquor as a significant contributor to the state’s overall earnings. However, health and safety concerns are also being monitored closely to ensure that the surge in sales does not lead to adverse consequences.

With Dussehra still days away, it remains to be seen how much higher the sales will climb during this festive period.