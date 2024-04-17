South India

Liquor shops to remain closed for three days from today

Chennai: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops which have the monopoly in liquor sale in the state, will remain closed from Wednesday till April 19.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered closure of all liquor shops in Tamil Nadu for three days as the state is going to polls on April 19.

Bars and other spirit outlets will also remain closed in Tamil Nadu from today till Friday.

The TASMAC liquor outlets, bars and other booze shops will be closed on June 4, the date of election results as well, as per the ECI’s directive.

Tamil Nadu is going for single phase polls for the Lok Sabha and campaigning and other public electioneering will conclude at 6 pm today.

