Little Flower High School Marks Annual Day with Grand Festivities

Hyderabad: Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad, hosted its much-awaited Little Flower Fiesta cum Annual Day 2024-2025 with grandeur and enthusiasm. The event was marked by a series of vibrant performances by students, showcasing their talent and creativity.

The program commenced with a mesmerizing traditional Indian cultural dance, performed by students adorned in exquisite traditional attire, reflecting the rich heritage of India.

The distinguished guests at the event included Smt. Dr. T.K. Sreedevi, I.A.S., Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Telangana; Dr. Guru N. Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director of Continental Hospitals; Dr. B. Reshma, MBBS (Gold Medalist), MS (ENT) Osmania University (Gold Medalist), DNB & ENT (Gold Medalist); Mr. Anand Kumar Sardiwal and Mrs. Rani Sardiwal, parents of SPL-Girl Shradha Sardiwal; and Mr. Ramakanth Chhaparwal and Mrs. Smita Chhaparwal.

The dignitaries were warmly welcomed onto the stage by Bro. Apoli D’Souza, Bro. Jacob, and Bro. Shajan Antony.

The students captivated the audience with a variety of colorful and well-coordinated performances, ranging from traditional dances to contemporary displays of talent. The event underscored the school’s commitment to holistic education, blending academic achievements with cultural expression.

The celebrations offered a platform for students to showcase their skills and accomplishments, leaving parents, guests, and faculty members proud and inspired. The annual day not only celebrated the students’ hard work but also highlighted the school’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The Little Flower Fiesta cum Annual Day 2024-2025 concluded on a high note, leaving everyone in attendance with cherished memories of the spectacular event.