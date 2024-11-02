Hyderabad

Live Cockroach and Spoiled Cauliflower Found at California Burrito, Attapur

A recent health inspection at California Burrito in Attapur uncovered multiple hygiene and compliance violations:

Mohammed Yousuf2 November 2024 - 21:00
Live Cockroach and Spoiled Cauliflower Found at California Burrito, Attapur
Live Cockroach and Spoiled Cauliflower Found at California Burrito, Attapur

Hyderabad: A recent health inspection at California Burrito in Attapur uncovered multiple hygiene and compliance violations:

  • Live cockroach infestation was found within the kitchen and storage areas.
  • Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and RO water analysis reports were missing.
  • Spoiled cauliflower was detected in the store room.
  • Despite some positive observations, such as properly covered and labeled food in the refrigerator and visible FSSAI license, temperature records for the refrigerator were not maintained.
  • Structural issues like insufficient gaps between storage racks and walls were noted, hindering effective cleaning.

Inspectors reported that food handlers were compliant with attire requirements, including wearing hair caps and aprons.

Authorities have instructed the management to address these concerns promptly to maintain safety standards.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf2 November 2024 - 21:00

Related Articles

AIMIM welcomes Musi River project sans shifting houses: Owaisi

AIMIM welcomes Musi River project sans shifting houses: Owaisi

2 November 2024 - 21:42
Telangana High Court Invites Applications for 33 Law Clerk Posts; Apply by November 23

Telangana High Court Invites Applications for 33 Law Clerk Posts; Apply by November 23

2 November 2024 - 20:47
'Chalo Hyderabad': Auto Drivers Plan Mass Protest at Indira Park on November 5

‘Chalo Hyderabad’: Auto Drivers Plan Mass Protest at Indira Park on November 5

2 November 2024 - 20:13
Hyderabad’s Musi River to Get a Makeover as CM Revanth Reddy Reveals Big Plans

Hyderabad’s Musi River to Get a Makeover as CM Revanth Reddy Reveals Big Plans

2 November 2024 - 17:22
Back to top button