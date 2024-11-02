Live Cockroach and Spoiled Cauliflower Found at California Burrito, Attapur

Hyderabad: A recent health inspection at California Burrito in Attapur uncovered multiple hygiene and compliance violations:

Live cockroach infestation was found within the kitchen and storage areas.

was found within the kitchen and storage areas. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and RO water analysis reports were missing.

for food handlers and were missing. Spoiled cauliflower was detected in the store room.

was detected in the store room. Despite some positive observations, such as properly covered and labeled food in the refrigerator and visible FSSAI license, temperature records for the refrigerator were not maintained.

for the refrigerator were not maintained. Structural issues like insufficient gaps between storage racks and walls were noted, hindering effective cleaning.

Inspectors reported that food handlers were compliant with attire requirements, including wearing hair caps and aprons.

Authorities have instructed the management to address these concerns promptly to maintain safety standards.