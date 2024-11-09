Hyderabad

Local Residents of Shastripuram Clash with Police Over Demolition of Homes

Tensions flared in Shastripuram as local residents clashed with police following the demolition of houses built along a road. The authorities, acting on city regulations, demolished several structures that had been constructed on encroached land, sparking protests from the affected residents.

Fouzia Farhana9 November 2024 - 17:03
Shastripuram: Tensions flared in Shastripuram as local residents clashed with police following the demolition of houses built along a road.

The authorities, acting on city regulations, demolished several structures that had been constructed on encroached land, sparking protests from the affected residents.

Angry locals expressed their frustration, claiming that not only were their homes demolished, but official documents that could have justified the construction were also destroyed in the process.

Also Read: GHMC Demolishes Illegal Constructions in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Area

“We had all the necessary papers, but they destroyed them as well,” said one of the residents, adding that the demolitions were carried out without proper notice or consideration for the impact on families.

The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing issue of encroachment and urban development in the area. As the situation escalates, local authorities are under pressure to address the concerns of the residents while also enforcing city planning regulations.

