Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests by Opposition Over Adani, Sambhal Issues

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned until 12 noon following intense protests by Opposition members over various issues, including the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani Group and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

The disruptions began as the House convened for the day, with newly elected Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who won from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency in the recent bypoll, and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, elected from Maharashtra’s Nanded, taking their oaths as Lok Sabha MPs.

However, immediately after the oath-taking, Opposition members, including those from Congress and the Samajwadi Party, rose to raise concerns regarding the Adani issue, violence in Sambhal, and other critical matters. Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party gathered in the Well of the House, while others stood in the aisles and vocally protested, chanting slogans.

Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to proceed and assured them that they would have the opportunity to address their concerns later. He emphasized the importance of maintaining order in the House, noting that while MPs are encouraged to raise the issues of public interest, the disruptive behavior was unacceptable. Speaker Birla stated that the Opposition’s continuous blockade of proceedings was unproductive, as the matters they sought to raise were not immediately relevant to the nation’s functioning.

In a stern message, Birla reminded the members that even during the debates in the Constituent Assembly, differences were raised in a dignified manner. He also underscored that the MPs were elected to represent the people and address their genuine concerns, not to disrupt the parliamentary process.

Amid the continued uproar, only one question was allowed to be addressed before Speaker Birla adjourned the session until 12 noon. The Opposition members had called for discussions on the Adani controversy, particularly allegations surrounding the group’s dealings, and the violent events in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which led to unrest.

The Adani Group, on the previous day, issued a statement in response to the allegations, stating that neither Gautam Adani nor his nephew Sagar had been charged with violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in an indictment filed in New York regarding an alleged bribery case. Despite the clarification, the Opposition remains determined to bring the matter to the forefront in Parliament.

The adjournment of the House and the ongoing protests reflect the deep political tensions surrounding both the Adani issue and the violence in Sambhal, with the Opposition seeking accountability and the ruling party defending the status quo. As the Parliament session continues, it remains to be seen how these contentious issues will unfold and whether the Opposition’s calls for debate will be allowed to proceed.