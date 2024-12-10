India

Safiya Begum10 December 2024 - 14:39
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day over Cong-Soros 'links' storm

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday accused the Congress and its leadership of colluding with US billionaire George Soros and anti-India forces, plunging the Lok Sabha into chaos and leading to its adjournment for the day.

Speaking for Zero Hour, Rijiju also hit out at Congress leaders for attacking the dignity of Parliament by coming to the House by wearing masks and jackets with caricatures.

Opposition members trooped into the Well as Rijiju made the remarks.

The minister said the Congress leaders’ stalling of Parliament was also depriving other members of the House from raising issues related to their constituencies.

Earlier, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, allowed laying of Parliamentary papers and reports of parliamentary standing committees on the table of the House.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Merchant Shipping Bill after responding to the objections raised by Congress member Manish Tewari and Trinamool Congress member Saugata Ray.

The Lok Sabha plunged into chaos soon after, prompting Saikia to adjourn the House for the day.

