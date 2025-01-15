Los Angeles Wildfires: Dangerous Winds Intensify Crisis, Southern California Under Dire Wildfire Warnings

Fears escalate in Los Angeles as strong winds fuel wildfires, creating a catastrophic fire risk. Firefighters face overwhelming challenges battling uncontrollable blazes, while residents prepare for potential evacuations.

Los Angeles: Millions of people across Southern California are facing frightening new wildfire warnings today, with tens of thousands experiencing power outages as strong winds batter the parched landscape around Los Angeles. Two massive wildfires have been burning for a week, and the forecast predicts even more dangerous conditions.

Threatening Winds Continue Across Southern California

Santa Ana winds, which began gusting over the mountains before sunrise, are expected to persist throughout the day. These powerful winds have the potential to carry fire-sparking embers for miles, fueling new outbreaks across the region. At least 24 people have already been killed by the fires.

“Life-threatening and destructive and widespread winds are already here,” said LA City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley at a morning news conference.

Elevated Fire Risk in Southern California

Much of Southern California remains under an elevated fire risk, with emergency crews on high alert across a 482-kilometre stretch from San Diego to north of Los Angeles. Inland areas north of LA, including Thousand Oaks, Northridge, and Simi Valley, which are home to more than 3 million people, are facing the greatest risk, according to forecasters.

Nearly 90,000 households lost electricity as utilities shut off power to prevent their lines from sparking new fires.

Residents on Edge, Police Report Looting and Arson

Residents, already weary and anxious, were advised to be prepared to flee at a moment’s notice. They have remained vigilant, keeping an eye on the skies and on each other.

Police reported around 50 arrests, including for looting, flying drones in fire zones, violating curfew, and other crimes. Among these, three individuals were arrested on suspicion of arson after attempting to set small fires outside the designated disaster zones. One used a barbecue lighter, another ignited brush, and a third tried to light a trash can, said LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

Additionally, a group of nine individuals was charged with looting, including stealing an Emmy from an evacuated house, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Intense Winds Pose Threat to Firefighting Efforts

The biggest concern remains the threat of new fires, as intense winds are predicted to reach near hurricane-force speeds in some areas. Firefighters from across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have been deployed to help combat flare-ups and new wildfires. The situation is much more severe than it was a week ago, when the initial wave of fires destroyed thousands of homes.

Tuesday’s forecast included a rare warning that the combination of strong winds and dry conditions has created a “particularly dangerous situation,” meaning any new fire could rapidly grow in size. Gusts are expected to intensify in the evening and into Wednesday, with red flag warnings remaining in effect from Central California to the Mexican border through much of Wednesday.

Residents Prepare for Possible Evacuation

Many residents have packed up pets and precious belongings in case they need to flee quickly. Tabitha Trosen described her anxiety, saying she was “teetering” on the edge, constantly fearing that her neighborhood could be next. “Our cats are ready to go. We have their carriers by the door prepped with their little stuffed animals and things like that,” she said.

Airplanes have been dropping fire-retardant chemicals on homes and hillsides, while crews and fire engines have been deployed to the most vulnerable areas with dry brush. Water trucks have been brought in to replenish supplies after hydrants ran dry last week.

Officials Express Confidence Amid Growing Concerns

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who had previously faced criticism for her handling of the situation, expressed confidence that the region is now better prepared to face the new threat. Additional firefighters and equipment have been deployed, and Bass noted that she was able to view the disaster areas from the air, describing it as resembling the aftermath of a “dry hurricane.”

While winds are not expected to be as intense as those experienced last week, they could ground firefighting aircraft. LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone warned that if winds reach speeds of 112 kilometers per hour, it would be “very difficult to contain the fire.”

Wildfires on the Rise Across LA

With almost no rain in over eight months, the region has already experienced more than a dozen wildfires this year, mostly in the greater Los Angeles area. Firefighters have been quick to respond to smaller fires, such as a recent blaze in a dry riverbed near Oxnard, which was quickly extinguished.

“We’ve got helicopters ready to go to drop water on any new fires,” said Andrew Dowd, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department.

The four largest fires currently burning around Los Angeles have scorched over 163 square kilometers—roughly three times the size of Manhattan. Among them, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena is about one-third contained, while the largest blaze, in Pacific Palisades, remains far less contained.

Death Toll Likely to Rise, Utilities Investigated

The death toll is expected to rise, with Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna stating that at least 24 people are still missing. Southern California Edison, the utility company, has acknowledged that authorities are investigating whether its equipment may have sparked a smaller fire. A lawsuit filed on Monday claims the utility’s equipment was responsible for igniting the larger Eaton Fire. However, Edison has not responded to requests for comment and previously stated that it had not received any reports suggesting its equipment caused the blaze.