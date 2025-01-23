Los Angeles Hit Again: New Wildfire Forces Evacuations, 20,000 Forced to Flee

California: Nearly 20,000 people were ordered to evacuate on Wednesday as a massive and fast-moving wildfire rapidly spread through the mountains north of Los Angeles. The fire, known as the Hughes Fire, intensified within hours, threatening homes in nearby areas as Southern California continued to face dangerously high winds and the aftermath of two major ongoing wildfires.

Los Angeles: Hughes Fire Spreads Rapidly Near Lake Castaic

The Hughes Fire broke out in the late morning and quickly engulfed nearly 21 square kilometers of trees and brush, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air near Lake Castaic, a popular recreational area located about 64 kilometers from the Eaton and Palisades fires, which have been burning for three weeks.

Authorities were forced to close a 48-kilometer stretch of Interstate 5, a major north-south route, as the flames spread rapidly along hilltops and into wooded canyons. Crews worked tirelessly on the ground and with water-dropping aircraft to stop the fire from advancing towards the interstate and the nearby town of Castaic, where 19,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

Thousands More Under Evacuation Warning

In addition to the 19,000 residents of Castaic, another 15,000 people were placed under a warning to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Local authorities continued to monitor the rapidly evolving situation.

Also Read: United States: House Passes Controversial Immigrant Detention Bill: Trump’s First Major Win in Office

Kayla Amara, a nearby Valencia resident, was among those racing to pack up belongings in Castaic’s Stonegate neighborhood when she learned that the fire had exploded in size. “Other people are hosing down their houses, too. I hope there’s a house here to return to,” Amara said, her nerves frayed after weeks of battling anxiety over ongoing fires in the region.

Firefighting Efforts Amid Ongoing Dangers

Firefighters remained on high alert as the gusty winds and dry conditions showed no sign of letting up, with red flag warnings for critical fire risk extended through Thursday evening in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Officials were particularly concerned about the potential for the Palisades and Eaton fires to break their containment lines.

To the south, Los Angeles officials began preparing for potential rain, even as some residents were allowed to return to the charred Pacific Palisades and Altadena areas. The National Weather Service predicted gusty conditions would persist through Thursday, with rain potentially arriving by Saturday.

https://twitter.com/AL24Francais/status/1882374961765208418

Health Concerns as Ashes Spread

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and public health officials issued warnings about the hazardous effects of smoke and ash from the fires. Ash from the wildfires contains harmful materials such as heavy metals and arsenic. LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer advised residents to take precautions, especially when cleaning up, due to the toxic nature of the ash.

“We’re asking people to wear protective gear while cleaning up,” Ferrer stated, noting that even brief exposure to the toxic ash could cause skin irritation or lead to more serious health problems.

Ongoing Firefighting Efforts and Devastation

The ongoing Palisades and Eaton fires have already caused significant destruction, killing at least 28 people and destroying over 14,000 structures since they began on January 7. As of Wednesday, containment for the Palisades Fire stood at 68 percent, while the Eaton Fire was 91 percent contained.

With dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong winds continuing to challenge firefighting efforts, authorities remain vigilant in managing the devastation caused by the multiple fires still burning across the region.