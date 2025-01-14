Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis: The Growing Debate Over Private Firefighting Services

Los Angeles: As wildfires continue to ravage large areas of Los Angeles, a heated debate has erupted over the practice of hiring private firefighters by wealthy residents. The growing use of private firefighting crews has drawn criticism, raising questions about fairness and access to critical resources during the ongoing disaster.

Private Firefighters in High Demand

With flames threatening homes and communities, some affluent residents have resorted to hiring private firefighting services to protect their properties. Keith Wasserman, a real estate investor, took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home? Need to act fast here. All neighbors’ houses burning. Will pay any amount.” His post reflects the urgent demand for private crews, which can be expensive, with rates varying depending on the size and equipment of the team.

According to Deborah Miley, Executive Director of the National Wildfire Suppression Association, nearly 45% of all firefighters in the U.S. are employed by private firefighting companies. Bryan Wheelock, Vice President of Grayback Forestry, a private firefighting company based in Oregon, explained to The New York Times that a small two-person firefighting crew could cost up to $3,000 per day, while a larger crew with fire trucks may cost $10,000 daily.

Criticism of Wealthy Residents’ Access to Private Firefighting

As private firefighting companies profit from the escalating crisis, many residents, especially those without the means to hire private crews, have been left to rely on the already overwhelmed public fire department. Over 100,000 people in the area have been forced to evacuate, leaving their homes vulnerable as public resources are stretched thin.

The rise in private firefighting services has sparked controversy, with critics accusing wealthy individuals of exacerbating class divides during natural disasters. The practice has also raised concerns about access to public water sources. Critics argue that private firefighters’ use of public hydrants may deprive struggling public crews of essential resources, adding to the strain on the public firefighting system.

Concerns from Firefighter Unions and Public Safety Experts

Brian Rice, president of the California Professional Firefighters, which represents 35,000 firefighters, voiced strong opposition to the practice. He stated, “When we see groups like this come in, we don’t consider them an asset — we consider them a liability.” Public safety experts have warned that private firefighting units could complicate efforts to control wildfires, potentially slowing down overall response times and causing more damage.

The controversy highlights growing concerns about the role of private companies in managing public resources during times of crisis and underscores the need for a more equitable approach to disaster response.