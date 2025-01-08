Watch: Hollywood Shuts Down as Los Angeles Wildfires Rage Out of Control, Thousands Flee for Their Lives

California firefighters are currently battling out-of-control wildfires in and around Los Angeles. The fires, driven by strong Santa Ana winds, have forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate as the fires rage across the region. Authorities have warned that conditions are expected to worsen, with strong winds expected to intensify overnight.

Senior Living Center Evacuates as Fire Spreads Rapidly

One of the fires broke out on Tuesday evening near a nature preserve in the inland foothills northeast of Los Angeles. The fire spread so quickly that staff at a nearby senior living center had to evacuate residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds, pushing them down the street to a parking lot. There, they waited in their bedclothes, surrounded by falling embers, until emergency vehicles arrived to transport them to safety.

🚨 California Wildfires Update: Fast-moving fires are sweeping through the Los Angeles area, forcing mandatory evacuations for over 49,000 residents.



Palisades Fire – 3,000 acres

Eaton Fire – 1,000 acres

Hurst Fire – 500 acres



No fatalities. Containment at 0%. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/2W0EOnoxe4 — Gage Goulding – KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) January 8, 2025

Pacific Palisades Hit Hard by Fire, Evacuations Underway

Another wildfire, which began earlier in the day, tore through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. This affluent area, known for its celebrity residences, was heavily impacted by the flames. Roadways became gridlocked with evacuees abandoning their cars to flee on foot, some carrying suitcases and pets. The situation was so dire that bulldozers had to be brought in to clear a path for emergency vehicles.

Kelsey Trainor, a resident of Pacific Palisades, described how the fire jumped from one side of the road to the other, as ash fell all around them. The traffic jam prevented emergency vehicles from getting through, and people were forced to abandon their cars and flee for their lives.

KTLA 5 News photojournalist Paul Sanchez recorded this video from an airplane flying over the #PalisadesFire.

Live updates: https://t.co/7YD7QVAYcu pic.twitter.com/qn8GQuricu — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025

Wildfire in Sylmar Prompts Evacuations in San Fernando Valley

A third wildfire erupted late Tuesday evening in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, forcing further evacuations. The cause of all three fires is still under investigation. High winds, which have reached speeds of 60 mph (97 kph), are exacerbating the situation and making firefighting efforts even more challenging. The winds are expected to increase overnight, which could lead to even stronger gusts and further damage.

Incredible footage from a home in Los Angeles showing the fierce wildfires surrounding the property. The wildfires have spread quickly due to the Santa Ana winds. pic.twitter.com/NYONbcV345 — Christian Mitchell (@MitchellCMM) January 8, 2025

Emergency Resources Stretched Thin Amid Crisis

The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued a rare call for off-duty firefighters to assist with the ongoing fires. The winds have made it too dangerous for firefighting aircraft to operate, further hindering efforts to contain the blazes. At the same time, the Los Angeles County Fire Department is facing severe strain on resources due to the intensity of the fires.

President Joe Biden, who was scheduled to announce the establishment of two new national monuments in California, canceled his travel plans and remained in Los Angeles to monitor the situation. FEMA has approved a grant to help cover the firefighting costs.

Aerial footage of the wildfires sweeping through Pacific Palisades and Los Angeles show apocalyptic scenes as thousands of acres of land are destroyed.



pic.twitter.com/FeGn64sl7F — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 8, 2025

Evacuations and Power Outages Across Los Angeles

As of Tuesday evening, more than 30,000 residents in the Pacific Palisades area were under evacuation orders. Additionally, over 13,000 structures were under threat from the fires. Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency and warned that the worst of the winds was expected overnight. Around 167,000 people were without power in Los Angeles County due to downed power lines caused by the winds.

#FPVideo: Fierce wildfires tore through Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday in California, US, destroying buildings and forcing chaotic evacuations. Hurricane-force winds spread the blaze to nearly 3000 acres across Pacific Palisades, a wealthy area in the Santa Monica Mountains. pic.twitter.com/X07YqT7AO6 — Firstpost (@firstpost) January 8, 2025

Fire Spreads into Malibu, Additional Casualties Reported

As the fires continued to spread, they reached the neighboring city of Malibu, where several people sustained burn injuries. A firefighter also sustained a serious head injury and was transported to the hospital. The flames have also spread to nearby areas, including the Getty Villa, where staff and the museum collection remain safe, though some vegetation has been damaged.

15 years in Los Angeles and I've never seen the wildfires this close to Santa Monica and very populated areas.



pic.twitter.com/6YqdF7eTnM — Michael Dean (@michaeldeand01) January 8, 2025

Wildfires Disrupt Hollywood and Education

The wildfires have also had a significant impact on the entertainment industry, with two movie premieres being canceled due to the fires and high winds. Additionally, three schools in the Pacific Palisades area were temporarily relocated due to safety concerns.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the threat of further destruction looms.