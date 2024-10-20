Loud explosion reported outside CRPF School in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that a high-volume explosion occurred near the CRPF school in Sector-14 area of Rohini in Northwest Delhi.

However, there were no casualties or injuries.

The police along with crime team, forensic officials and bomb disposal squad immediately reached the spot.

“The school wall was found damaged. There was a foul smell. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were damaged,” the police said.

“Today at 07:47 am, a PCR call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with a high volume took place near CRPF School Sector 14, Rohini,” the police said.

The area has been cordoned off, and the fire brigade team reached the spot. The police are investigating the cause of the blast.