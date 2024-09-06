Low pressure lay over Central and North Bay of Bengal

Hyderabad: The low-pressure area over West Central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal lay over Central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal at 0830 hrs on Friday.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

It is likely to move slowly nearly northwards and intensify into Depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, and Bangladesh coasts around September 9.

Thereafter, it is likely to move west northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha, Jharkhand, and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent 3-4 days, the Meteorological Centre said.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the southwest monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and normal over Rayalaseema.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on September 8 and 9.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next 48 hours and on September 10.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 Kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during the next five days and in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next three days.

Strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 30- 40 Kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on September 9 and 10.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur in many places or at a few places or one or two places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema during the next seven days.

Heavy rainfall occurred in the Anakapalli and Parvathipuram Manyam districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and at a few places over Rayalaseema during the same period, the report added.