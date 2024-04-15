LS polls: Rahul Gandhi takes out road show in Wayanad: Video

Wayanad: Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday took out a massive road show at Sulthan Bathery here as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the southern state.

Gandhi, who reached Nilgiris district in the bordering Tamil Nadu, interacted with students at the Arts and Science College there and travelled by road to reach Sulthan Bathery in Kerala.

At Sulthan Bathery, Gandhi travelled sitting atop a car with its roof open.

Hundreds of workers rallied beside him holding placards with his photo.

Gandhi is scheduled to address a farmers’ rally in nearby Pulpally, predominantly an agrarian sector which has a great presence of farmers, later in the day.

He is also expected to take out road shows in Mananthavady, Vellamunda and Padinjarathara and address party workers there, Congress sources said.

Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Wayanad@RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/KdkNHQXxVh — Anup Dhote || अनुप धोटे (@AnupDhote4INC) April 15, 2024

During the visit, Gandhi is also likely to hold a meeting with Mananthavady bishop, which is politically significant in the wake of raging controversy over the recent screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ by some churches.

Later in the evening, the Congress leader would address a rally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in neighbouring Kozhikode district.

Gandhi, who is seeking his electoral luck again from Wayanad, came to the constituency for the second time after the date of the Lok Sabha polls were announced.

The Congress leader had kicked off the poll campaign in Wayanad early this month by filing his nomination papers and holding a massive road show.

Gandhi won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Polling in Kerala’s 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26.