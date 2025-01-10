L&T Chairman’s 90-Hour Work Week Remark Sparks Controversy, Company Defends Statement

New Delhi: The recent remark by L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan, suggesting that employees work 90 hours a week—including Sundays—has drawn strong backlash from social media users, celebrities, and business leaders.

However, the company defended his statement, claiming that it reflects the larger vision of nation-building and the ambitious goal of achieving extraordinary outcomes through collective effort.

In a viral video message addressed to L&T employees, Subrahmanyan said, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands?

Go to the office and start working.” The controversial remark, which quickly went viral on platforms like Twitter (X) and Reddit, stirred debate about work-life balance, employee well-being, and the corporate culture in India.

The 90-Hour Work Week Suggestion

Subrahmanyan’s remarks were made in a casual tone during a video message to L&T employees. He stated, “Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays. I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays because I work on Sundays too.”

His comments were in the context of urging employees to work harder, emphasizing that extraordinary results demand extraordinary efforts.

Company’s Defense: Nation-Building and Collective Effort

In response to the backlash, L&T released a statement defending the Chairman’s comments. A company spokesperson explained that L&T, with its eight decades of history in shaping India’s infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities, believes that the country is at a pivotal point in its development.

“We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation,” the spokesperson said.

The statement further clarified that Subrahmanyan’s remarks reflected a larger ambition to contribute to national development, encouraging employees to be part of the country’s transformative journey.

“At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,” the spokesperson added.

The Chinese Work Ethic Comparison

Subrahmanyan also referenced a conversation he had with a Chinese individual during the video, where the man claimed that China could overtake the United States due to its strong work ethic.

The Chinese man allegedly said, “Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week.” Subrahmanyan used this example to reinforce the idea that working longer hours could lead to better outcomes for India, drawing a comparison with other nations’ work culture.

Public Backlash and Criticism

The video sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users comparing the comment to an earlier statement made by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy about working 70 hours a week. Many people condemned Subrahmanyan’s comments as unrealistic and harmful to work-life balance.

Prominent personalities also joined the chorus of disapproval. Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, voiced their concerns about the harmful effects of such a demanding work culture.

Goenka posted on X, “90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept? Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave.”

The Debate: Work-Life Balance vs. Ambition

The debate triggered by Subrahmanyan’s comments has rekindled the ongoing discussion about the need for work-life balance in India’s corporate world.

Many believe that while dedication and hard work are essential for success, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is equally important for long-term well-being and productivity.

Work culture in India has traditionally emphasized long hours, but in recent years, there has been a growing movement advocating for more flexibility and work-life balance.

Critics argue that pushing employees to work such long hours could lead to burnout and negatively impact mental health, while others believe that an intense work ethic is necessary for rapid progress in a highly competitive global environment.