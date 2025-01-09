How Long Will You Stare at Your Wife? L&T Chairman Sparks Controversy with 90-Hour Work Week Suggestion, Including Sundays: Video

Hyderabad: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman, SN Subramanyan, has found himself at the center of a controversy after he suggested that employees work 90 hours a week, including weekends. His comments, made during an employee interaction session, have sparked a wide range of reactions, igniting debates about work-life balance and corporate culture in India.

In a now-viral video, Subramanyan was heard saying, “What do you do sitting at home? How long will you stare at your wife? How long will the wife stare at you?” The remarks were aimed at encouraging his workforce to dedicate more time to their jobs, with the chairman further stating, “I regret that I’m not able to make you work on Sundays. If I could make you work on a Sunday, I’d be happier because I work on Sundays too.”

His comments have drawn sharp criticism, particularly regarding the suggestion that employees should work 90 hours a week, including both Saturdays and Sundays. Critics have questioned the wisdom of pushing employees to sacrifice their personal time and well-being in the name of work. Many took to social media to express concerns about the impact such demands could have on employee health, morale, and productivity.

Feel sorry for this man who obviously has neither love in his life nor any passion except an unlimited greed for money pic.twitter.com/GctKCM41Ep — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) January 9, 2025

Comparisons with Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Suggestion

Subramanyan’s remarks also prompted comparisons with Infosys Chairman Narayana Murthy’s suggestion of a 70-hour workweek. While Murthy’s comments also attracted criticism in the past, some observers drew parallels, arguing that both corporate leaders’ views reflect a deeply entrenched mindset within India’s corporate sector that equates long work hours with dedication and success.

Also Read: Telangana Bhu Bharati Bill Approved: A Step Towards Enhancing Revenue Services

Support for Subramanyan’s Work Ethic

On the other hand, there were those who came out in support of Subramanyan’s stance. Some argued that his commitment and hard work have been key to L&T’s success, contributing significantly to the company’s stature as a major player in India’s infrastructure and construction sectors. They contended that the chairman’s emphasis on long working hours was a reflection of his own tireless work ethic, which he believes has been crucial in building the company and driving its growth.

Debate on Work-Life Balance in India

The comments have sparked a broader debate on the importance of work-life balance in the Indian corporate world. While many believe that employees should be able to maintain a balance between their personal and professional lives, others argue that intense work schedules are sometimes necessary to meet business demands, especially in high-stakes industries.

Subramanyan’s remarks have once again brought into focus the ongoing conversation about corporate culture and the evolving expectations of the modern workforce in India. As the debate continues, it remains clear that the country’s approach to work-life balance, work hours, and employee well-being will remain a key issue for both businesses and their employees in the years ahead.