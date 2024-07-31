Lucknow Horror | Woman Harassed by Group of Men on Flooded Road, Police Intervene (Video)

Lucknow: In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, a video has gone viral showing a woman being harassed by a group of people during heavy rainfall under the Taj Hotel bridge in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The video, which quickly spread across social media, depicts a disturbing scene where a couple riding a bike was targeted by a group of individuals who splashed water on them and subsequently pushed them into the waterlogged road.

The incident took place on a flooded street near the Taj Hotel, a well-known landmark in the city.

The video has prompted reactions from concerned citizens, with one person questioning, “Where is the bulldozer?”—a reference to the growing demand for stricter law enforcement especially against Muslim community.

The footage shows the “goons” harassing the couple, further intensifying public outrage.

The chaotic scene escalated as onlookers joined in, creating further unrest. The situation was eventually brought under control when police arrived at the scene, dispersing the crowd.

Authorities are currently working to identify the individuals involved in the harassment.

The video has triggered widespread condemnation, with many calling for strict action against those responsible for the appalling behavior.

Local residents and netizens alike have voiced their concern over the lack of safety and respect for individuals particularly women in public spaces, demanding justice for the victims of this incident.

Police have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and that those found guilty will face appropriate legal consequences.