Lucknow Police installs Tyre crushers to check wrong side driving

Lucknow: The Lucknow Police, for the first time, has installed tyre crushers at two prominent crossings – Awadh Crossing and Baikunth Dham to check wrong-side driving.

The tyre crusher (iron spike) installed, is designed to shred tyres of vehicles coming from the wrong direction.

DCP Traffic, Salmantaj Patil, said that if suggestions come from the public to install tyre crushers at other places, the department will install them after surveying the place.

Wrong-side driving is one of the major causes of accidents in the state capital.

“People giving suggestions for a smooth and safe traffic system will be given a citation in the office of Joint Commissioner of Police Law and Order,” the DCP added.

In a statement, the Lucknow traffic department said, “Suggestions were sought from the public for the smooth operation of traffic, following which many suggestions were received. Vehicles come on the wrong side and block traffic, which is said to be the main reason for accidents and jams.”