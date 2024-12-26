Madhya Pradesh to Translocate 14 Tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha

Bhopal: In a significant move aimed at enhancing tiger conservation and promoting wildlife exchange programs, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced plans to translocate 14 tigers to various states including Rajasthan, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to manage tiger populations and support the sustainable conservation of the species across different regions of India.

Translocation of Tigers to Various States

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department revealed that the 14 tigers will be relocated from the state’s renowned tiger reserves, including Bandhavgarh, Panna, Kanha, and Pench. The translocation plan involves:

Four tigers to Rajasthan

Two tigers to Odisha

Eight tigers to Chhattisgarh

These tiger translocations are designed to help balance tiger populations and reduce the pressures of territorial disputes within the existing reserves in Madhya Pradesh, which is home to a large portion of India’s tiger population. The transfers will be conducted under strict supervision to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals.

Supervision and Safety Protocols

The Forest Department emphasized that the entire translocation process will be carried out under the guidance of authorized veterinarians. Ensuring the safety of the tigers during transportation is a key priority. The translocation effort will involve the highest standards of care, including health assessments and veterinary monitoring throughout the process.

“The translocation of tigers should be conducted with utmost care and under the supervision of authorized veterinarians to ensure no harm comes to the animals,” stated an order issued by the department.

Financial Responsibility and Approvals

The financial responsibility for the translocation of the tigers will fall on the receiving states of Rajasthan, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, as part of their commitment to the animal exchange program. Additionally, each move will require prior approval from the Central Government to ensure proper coordination and adherence to national wildlife management guidelines.

Recent Wildlife Exchange Between States

This tiger translocation is part of a broader interstate wildlife exchange program. In a similar vein, Madhya Pradesh recently provided two Bengal tigers (one male and one female) from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) to Gujarat. As part of this exchange, Madhya Pradesh also received two Asiatic Lions from Gujarat’s Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh. The lion pair, which arrived in Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park on December 21 after traveling over 900 kilometers, are currently undergoing quarantine and medical assessments before being integrated into the park.

Madhya Pradesh: The ‘Tiger State’ of India

Madhya Pradesh continues to be a leader in tiger conservation in India, housing over 785 tigers out of the total 3,800 big cats across the country. The state has earned the title of ‘Tiger State’ for several years, a testament to its dedication to protecting and nurturing tiger populations.

The state’s tiger reserves—Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna, Pench, Sanjay Dubri, and Satpura—are among the most well-known and biodiverse conservation areas in India. These reserves are integral to the state’s strategy for ensuring the survival and growth of its tiger populations.

Expansion of Tiger Reserves in Madhya Pradesh

In addition to its existing reserves, the Central Government recently approved the establishment of two more tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh:

Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary near Bhopal

near Bhopal Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district

These new reserves are expected to further enhance the state’s tiger conservation efforts and contribute to the overall national tiger conservation strategy.