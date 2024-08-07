Maha: Football stadium likely on Waqf land in Sambhajinagar

Mumbai: An international standard football stadium is likely to be built at Aamkhas Maidan owned by the Waqf Board in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken under the chairmanship of Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar and in the presence of Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode.

According to a statement, Guardian Minister Sattar directed that the district Collector should immediately submit the proposal for the football stadium to the Sports Department.