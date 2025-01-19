Mahakumbh Fire: PM Modi Speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath to Assess Situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday to take stock of the situation after a fire broke out at the Mahakumbh venue in Prayagraj.

The fire gutted several tents in Sector 19 of the venue, but fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire Erupts After Gas Cylinder Explosion at Mahakumbh Venue

The fire reportedly started due to the explosion of two gas cylinders inside a tent at the Mahakumbh venue. The blaze quickly spread to nearby tents, causing significant damage. However, thanks to prompt action from the authorities, no casualties occurred, and the fire was brought under control.

According to the police, the fire began in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh site, where the gas cylinder explosions occurred. Fire trucks were stationed at the venue as part of safety measures for the large-scale event and quickly responded to the scene.

As a precautionary measure, people residing in surrounding tents were immediately evacuated to ensure their safety. The fire was managed efficiently, and local authorities continued to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of attendees at the religious gathering.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh Mela: Cylinder Blast Sparks Massive Fire, engulfs 18 Tents, Causes Panic: Video

The official X handle of the Maha Kumbh Mela expressed concern over the incident, stating, “Very sad. The fire incident at Maha Kumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray to Maa Ganga for everyone’s safety.”

Drone Surveillance Aids in Crisis Management

Drones were deployed to assess the fire situation at the Mahakumbh Mela venue, providing real-time aerial views. This technology helped authorities monitor the spread of the blaze and coordinate firefighting efforts effectively, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to the crisis.

PM Modi and CM Adityanath Discuss Fire-Control Arrangements

In his conversation with CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi also discussed fire-control arrangements at the venue to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Chief Minister Adityanath has sent senior officials to the site to assess the situation and ensure the implementation of effective safety measures going forward.

The situation is now under control, with authorities continuing to oversee safety protocols at the Mahakumbh site.