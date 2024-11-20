Maharashtra and Jharkhand 2024 Elections: Close Contests with Mixed Exit Poll Predictions

Get the latest exit poll predictions and seat projections for the 2024 Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Explore insights into the possible outcomes for the Mahayuti and MVA alliances, along with regional breakdowns and competitive forecasts.

Hyderabad: With the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results just around the corner, multiple exit polls have projected a close contest in both states. While some predict a strong showing for the ruling alliances, others foresee a tough challenge from the opposition, making the final results uncertain.

Maharashtra Assembly Election: A Tight Race Between Mahayuti and MVA

In Maharashtra, the contest is intensifying between the Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

ELECTORAL EDGE and SAS Hyderabad exit polls show a slight lead for the MVA, predicting 147-155 seats, while Mahayuti is projected to secure 127-135 seats.

Seat Projections for Maharashtra:

Exit Poll Mahayuti (BJP-led Alliance) MVA (Congress-led Alliance) Others ELECTORAL EDGE 118 150 20 SAS Hyderabad 127-135 147-155 10-13 People’s Pulse 175-195 110-130 N/A MATRIZE 150-170 110-130 8-10 P-MARQ 137-157 126-146 N/A Chanakya 152-160 130-138 6-8

Jharkhand Assembly Election: NDA vs. INDIA Alliance

In Jharkhand, exit polls suggest a more competitive race between the NDA and the INDIA alliance, which includes Congress and its allies.

MATRIZE and People’s Pulse predict a win for NDA , with projections of 42-47 seats, compared to the INDIA alliance’s 30-40 seats.

Seat Projections for Jharkhand:

Region INDIA Bloc NDA Others Santhal Pargana 15/18 3 N/A South Chotanagpur 12/15 3 N/A Kolhan 9/14 5 N/A North Chotanagpur 12/25 11 N/A

Polling Insights:

MATRIZE for Jharkhand predicts NDA could secure 44-53 seats, with Congress and its allies getting 25-30 seats.

Conclusion: Uncertainty Looms

Both Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set for tightly contested results, with conflicting exit poll predictions adding an extra layer of suspense. Smaller parties may hold the key to determining the outcome. As the results near, all eyes will be on whether the exit polls can accurately forecast the mood of the electorate or if the final tally surprises all.