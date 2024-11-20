Maharashtra and Jharkhand 2024 Elections: Close Contests with Mixed Exit Poll Predictions
With the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results just around the corner, multiple exit polls have projected a close contest in both states.
Hyderabad: With the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly election results just around the corner, multiple exit polls have projected a close contest in both states. While some predict a strong showing for the ruling alliances, others foresee a tough challenge from the opposition, making the final results uncertain.
Maharashtra Assembly Election: A Tight Race Between Mahayuti and MVA
In Maharashtra, the contest is intensifying between the Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
- ELECTORAL EDGE and SAS Hyderabad exit polls show a slight lead for the MVA, predicting 147-155 seats, while Mahayuti is projected to secure 127-135 seats.
- The People’s Pulse exit poll predicts a comfortable victory for the ruling Mahayuti, with an estimate of 175-195 seats. MATRIZE also forecasts Mahayuti securing 150-170 seats.
- In contrast, P-MARQ and Chanakya polls favor the BJP-led Mahayuti, with projections ranging from 137 to 160 seats.
Seat Projections for Maharashtra:
|Exit Poll
|Mahayuti (BJP-led Alliance)
|MVA (Congress-led Alliance)
|Others
|ELECTORAL EDGE
|118
|150
|20
|SAS Hyderabad
|127-135
|147-155
|10-13
|People’s Pulse
|175-195
|110-130
|N/A
|MATRIZE
|150-170
|110-130
|8-10
|P-MARQ
|137-157
|126-146
|N/A
|Chanakya
|152-160
|130-138
|6-8
Jharkhand Assembly Election: NDA vs. INDIA Alliance
In Jharkhand, exit polls suggest a more competitive race between the NDA and the INDIA alliance, which includes Congress and its allies.
- MATRIZE and People’s Pulse predict a win for NDA, with projections of 42-47 seats, compared to the INDIA alliance’s 30-40 seats.
- Axis My India provides a detailed regional breakdown, showing the INDIA bloc leading in key areas like Santhal Pargana, South Chotanagpur, and Kolhan, while the NDA holds an advantage in North Chotanagpur.
Seat Projections for Jharkhand:
|Region
|INDIA Bloc
|NDA
|Others
|Santhal Pargana
|15/18
|3
|N/A
|South Chotanagpur
|12/15
|3
|N/A
|Kolhan
|9/14
|5
|N/A
|North Chotanagpur
|12/25
|11
|N/A
Polling Insights:
- MATRIZE for Jharkhand predicts NDA could secure 44-53 seats, with Congress and its allies getting 25-30 seats.
- People’s Pulse also sees NDA taking control of Jharkhand, maintaining a substantial lead.
Conclusion: Uncertainty Looms
Both Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set for tightly contested results, with conflicting exit poll predictions adding an extra layer of suspense. Smaller parties may hold the key to determining the outcome. As the results near, all eyes will be on whether the exit polls can accurately forecast the mood of the electorate or if the final tally surprises all.