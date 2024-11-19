Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mumbai’s Voter Count Surpasses 1 Crore Milestone

Mumbai: As Maharashtra gears up for its much-anticipated assembly elections on November 20, Mumbai has achieved a significant milestone: the city’s voter count has crossed the one crore mark.

This is a notable increase from the 98.95 lakh voters recorded during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, as per data shared by the Election Commission (EC).

Mumbai’s Expanding Voter Base

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chief Bhushan Gagrani, who also serves as Mumbai’s district election officer, the city now boasts 1,02,29,708 registered voters. This includes:

25,43,610 voters in the island city

in the island city 76,86,098 voters in the suburban district

Demographically, Mumbai’s electorate comprises:

54,67,361 men

47,61,265 women

1,082 transgender individuals

Furthermore, the city has:

146,859 voters aged above 85 years

aged above 85 years 23,928 persons with disabilities

2,288 overseas voters

1,475 service voters

Increase in Voter Registration Post Lok Sabha Polls

Since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a total of 2.91 lakh new voters have been added to Mumbai’s electoral rolls:

53,372 from the island city

from the island city 2,37,715 from the suburbs

Meanwhile, names of 43,020 voters were deleted:

26,429 from the island city

from the island city 16,591 from the suburbs

Mumbai is divided into 36 assembly constituencies:

10 constituencies in the island city

in the island city 26 constituencies in the suburban district

This year, 410 candidates are contesting in Mumbai:

105 candidates in the island city

in the island city 315 candidates in the suburbs

Polling Arrangements and Security Measures

Mumbai has established 10,117 voting booths across 2,085 locations to facilitate smooth polling. These booths are distributed as follows:

2,538 booths in the island city

in the island city 7,579 booths in the suburban district

To ensure security, the Mumbai Police will deploy 25,696 personnel during the election process.

Critical Polling Booths

Although Mumbai has no “sensitive” booths, 76 critical polling booths have been identified based on historically low voter turnout (less than 10% of the average). Of these:

13 critical booths are in the island city

are in the island city 63 critical booths are in the suburbs

Special Polling Stations

To encourage participation and inclusivity, 84 model polling stations have been set up:

38 stations will be managed by women

will be managed by women 38 stations will be managed by young election staff

will be managed by young election staff 8 stations will be managed by divyang (persons with disabilities) staff

Election Code Violations and Seizures

Efforts to curb election code violations and illicit activities have intensified, with the EC addressing 1,178 complaints filed via the C-Vigil app. This includes:

563 complaints from Mumbai city

from Mumbai city 564 complaints from the suburban district

A total of 16 cases related to poll code violations and 30 other offences have been registered in Mumbai.

Seizures in the City and Suburbs

Authorities have seized significant amounts of cash, precious metals, liquor, drugs, and other items to ensure fair elections. The details are as follows:

Cash seizures : Rs. 33 crore in the city, Rs. 12.60 crore in the suburbs

: Rs. 33 crore in the city, Rs. 12.60 crore in the suburbs Precious metals : Rs. 6.97 crore in the city, Rs. 238.67 crore in the suburbs

: Rs. 6.97 crore in the city, Rs. 238.67 crore in the suburbs Freebies : Rs. 2.62 crore in the city, Rs. 3.21 crore in the suburbs

: Rs. 2.62 crore in the city, Rs. 3.21 crore in the suburbs Liquor : 2,800 liters worth Rs. 12.89 lakh in the city, 39,385 liters worth Rs. 1.10 crore in the suburbs

: 2,800 liters worth Rs. 12.89 lakh in the city, 39,385 liters worth Rs. 1.10 crore in the suburbs Drugs: Rs. 4.17 crore in the city, Rs. 44.79 crore in the suburbs

Conclusion

As Mumbai’s voter count crosses the one crore mark, the Maharashtra assembly elections are poised to witness a vibrant democratic process. With enhanced security, inclusive polling measures, and robust action against violations, the city is prepared to ensure free and fair elections.

Stay tuned for live updates on polling day, November 20, and the results, which will be announced on November 23.