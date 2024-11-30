Maharashtra

Maharashtra Govt Formation: BJP Announces Oath Ceremony Date, PM Modi to Attend, Fadnavis Leads CM Race

The new Mahayuti government will be sworn in on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, state BJP unit said.

Mohammed Yousuf30 November 2024 - 19:40
Mumbai: The new Mahayuti government will be sworn in on December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, state BJP unit said.

“The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of  Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai,” state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on X on Saturday evening.

The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar.

