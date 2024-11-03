Mahatma Gandhi Statue Desecrated with Firecrackers in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally

Hyderabad: In a shocking act of vandalism, a group of miscreants desecrated a statue of Mahatma Gandhi by placing firecrackers in its mouth and setting them off in Hyderabad’s Bowenpally area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Cantonment Police Station.

This disrespectful act has caused widespread outrage among local residents and officials.

The authorities have condemned this act as an insult to the legacy of Gandhi, who symbolizes peace and nonviolence. Police have initiated an investigation to identify the individuals involved and have promised strict action against those responsible.

Residents and activists are urging the police to take swift measures to prevent such incidents and maintain the respect and dignity associated with national leaders and monuments.