Mahatma Gandhi’s Great Grandson Criticizes Plans for World’s Largest Statue in Hyderabad by CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The proposal by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to erect the world’s largest statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Langer Houz has sparked opposition from the Mahatma’s family members. The state government aims to develop the existing Bapu Ghat into a global center for Gandhian ideology, similar to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by the River Narmada in Gujarat.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, has voiced his disapproval of this initiative, describing it as a “competition of statues.” He urged Chief Minister Reddy to redirect the funds intended for the statue towards healthcare and education instead. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tushar Gandhi stated, “My sincere appeal to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ji is to please use the funds to establish healthcare and education initiatives in the State instead of a tall statue of Bapu.”

His sentiments resonated with many on social media. One user, Varun Verma, echoed Tushar Gandhi’s concerns, suggesting that the focus should be on improving infrastructure, hospitals, and educational facilities rather than erecting statues. Another user, Sai Ram, criticized the political motivations behind such projects, stating that they often serve as avenues for financial gain rather than genuine dedication to public welfare.

The ongoing debate highlights a broader discussion about prioritizing social services over monuments in the state’s development agenda, as the plans for the statue continue to face scrutiny from various quarters.