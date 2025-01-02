Mahavir International Hyderabad Chapter Marks 49 Years with Grand Convention

Hyderabad: India – The Mahavir International Hyderabad Chapter is set to host the 30th International Convention, Mahavir International Apex, on Saturday, January 4, 2025. This landmark event, held as part of the chapter’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, will take place at the Citadel Convention, Gaganpahad Airport Road, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, starting at 7:00 PM.

The convention will be a gathering of eminent leaders, dignitaries, and philanthropists from around the world. The event signifies the Hyderabad Chapter’s 49 years of dedicated service to social welfare, community upliftment, and humanitarian causes.

Key attendees include Telangana’s Hon’ble Minister for IT & E, Communication, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, D. Sridhar Babu, who will be the Chief Guest. The event will also feature Dr. P. Sanjeev Reddy, MLA of Narayankhed Constituency, along with international leaders of Mahavir International, such as Vir CA Anil Jain, International President, Vir Ashok Goyal, International Secretary General, and Vir CA Sudhir Jain.

Renowned poet, actor, and writer Shailesh Lodha has been invited as a special guest. The evening will include a keynote address, cultural performances, musical programs, and a grand dinner.

The event is being organized under the leadership of prominent committee members, including Vir Vinod Sancheti (Chairman), Vir Sheel Kumar Jain (Chief Convenor), Vira Archana Nahata (Secretary), Vir Basant Bafna (Chief Convenor), Vir Dharmender Jain (Treasurer), and Vir Ajay Nahata (Chief Convenor).

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, January 4, 2025

: Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time : 7:00 PM onwards

: 7:00 PM onwards Venue: Citadel Convention, Gaganpahad Airport Road, Shamshabad, Hyderabad

This event promises to be a remarkable celebration of Mahavir International’s enduring commitment to social and humanitarian values.