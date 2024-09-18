Telangana

Mahbubabad Farmers Resort to Cattle for Power: Transformers Burnt in Rain, No Response from Officials

In Mahbubabad, Telangana, farmers have resorted to transporting burnt transformers using cattle carts due to the negligence of electricity authorities.

The transformers in Rampuram village, under the Maripeda mandal, were destroyed 15 days ago due to heavy rainfall, yet the authorities have not taken any action to address the issue.

Faced with the urgent need to protect their crops from drying out, the farmers repeatedly requested assistance from officials.

Despite their efforts, no help was forthcoming, prompting them to take matters into their own hands.

The farmers have been using bullock carts to move the damaged transformers in a desperate attempt to resolve the power outage affecting their irrigation.

This situation highlights the critical problem of unresponsive utility services in times of need, as farmers struggle to save their crops and livelihoods.

