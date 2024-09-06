Mahesh Kumar Goud Appointed as Telangana PCC President by AICC

Hyderabad: In a significant political move, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). This decision comes as the Congress party gears up for the upcoming state elections, aiming to strengthen its leadership and organizational structure in Telangana.

Mahesh Kumar Goud, a seasoned leader with deep roots in Telangana politics, is expected to bring fresh energy and direction to the party’s state unit. His appointment is seen as part of the Congress’s strategy to revitalize its presence in the state and appeal to a broader voter base.

The AICC’s decision to appoint Goud is expected to galvanize the party’s cadre and align various factions within the state unit. Senior leaders have welcomed the decision, expressing confidence that Goud’s leadership will help the Congress reclaim its influence in Telangana.

With elections approaching, Goud’s role as PCC president will be crucial in shaping the party’s campaign strategy and outreach to voters across the state. His leadership will be pivotal in coordinating efforts to challenge the ruling government and position Congress as a strong contender in the upcoming elections.