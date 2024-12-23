Crime & Accidents

Major Fire Breaks Out Near Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad

Syed Mubashir23 December 2024 - 18:55
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out on Monday evening near Shamshabad Airport, Hyderabad. The incident occurred at a battery manufacturing company located close to the airport. Officials and police have confirmed the fire started on the third floor of the under-construction building.

Firefighting teams promptly reached the scene and were able to bring the flames under control. Workers at the site fled the area as the fire spread. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary speculations suggest that welding work could have sparked the flames, but the police are also exploring other potential causes.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and both the police and the company’s management have expressed relief. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

