Majority of Private Employees in Hyderabad are Victims of CyberCrime: Losses of ₹1,500 Crore in 1 Lakh Cases

The rising wave of cybercrime in Telangana has reached alarming levels, with a 24% surge in cases reported under the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate this year. Across India, financial losses due to cybercrime have soared to a staggering ₹1,866 crore, with 114,174 cases registered nationwide. Majority of Private Employees in Hyderabad are Victims of CyberCrime, falling prey to scams like “investment fraud” and “digital arrest fraud.” Men, particularly private sector employees, are the most frequent victims, followed by businesspersons, homemakers, students, government employees, and farmers.

Current Telangana Cybercrime Statistics

Annual Cybercrime Report 2024

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau’s 2024 annual report reveals concerning figures:

Complaints Registered: 114,174.

114,174. Financial Losses: ₹1,866.90 crore.

₹1,866.90 crore. Cyberabad Leads: With 25,112 cases, Cyberabad records the highest incidents, followed by Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

With 25,112 cases, Cyberabad records the highest incidents, followed by Hyderabad and Rachakonda. Year-on-Year Increase: A marked rise in cases compared to the previous year highlights the growing menace.

Demographics of Victims

Majority of Private Employees in Hyderabad are Victims of CyberCrime

Majority of Private Employees in Hyderabad constitute 56% of all cybercrime victims in Hyderabad. This group’s vulnerability stems from frequent online interactions, lack of cybersecurity awareness, and exposure to scams targeting their financial stability. Other demographics include:

Breakdown of victim demographics: Private employees: 56%. Self-employed individuals: 10%. Other categories (students, government employees, housewives, etc.).



Notable Examples

The impact of cybercrime is evident in several high-profile cases:

Doctor’s Forex Scam: A medical professional lost ₹11.10 crore to a fake Forex trading scheme.

A medical professional lost ₹11.10 crore to a fake Forex trading scheme. Digital Arrest Fraud: A woman and her daughters were defrauded of ₹5.60 crore by criminals posing as CBI and NCB officials.

A woman and her daughters were defrauded of ₹5.60 crore by criminals posing as CBI and NCB officials. Software Engineer Duped: In Cyberabad, a tech professional lost ₹2.29 crore in a stock investment scam orchestrated from Maharashtra.

Common Types of Cybercrimes

Cybercriminals employ sophisticated tactics, exploiting minimal personal data to gain access to financial accounts and impersonating law enforcement to intimidate victims. The most common scams include:

Investment Fraud: Fake schemes promising high returns.

Fake schemes promising high returns. Fake Job Offers: Scams targeting job seekers.

Scams targeting job seekers. Digital Arrest Scams: Impersonation of law enforcement.

Impersonation of law enforcement. Fraudulent Customer Care Numbers: Exploiting victims seeking support.

Exploiting victims seeking support. Card Scams: Misuse of debit and credit card information.

These scams not only result in financial losses but also erode trust in digital systems.

Geographical Focus on Cybercrime

The regions most affected by cybercrime in Telangana include:

Cyberabad: Leading with 25,112 cases.

Leading with 25,112 cases. Hyderabad and Rachakonda: Significant hotspots for cybercrime activities.

Significant hotspots for cybercrime activities. Other Areas: Warangal and Sangareddy also report rising cases.

DCP D Kavita of the Hyderabad Cybercrime Unit emphasizes the ease with which fraudsters exploit minimal personal details like Aadhaar or phone numbers to access sensitive financial information. “By impersonating law enforcement, these criminals manipulate and intimidate victims into compliance,” she stated.

Senior cybercrime officials stress the urgent need to prioritise cybersecurity and encourage responsible digital citizenship to build a resilient cyber landscape.

Recent Developments and Law Enforcement Actions

Hyderabad Police have recovered Rs 37 crore for victims up to November 2023, highlighting their commitment to combating cybercrime. Summary of actions taken by law enforcement:

Recoveries: ₹37 crore returned to victims in 2023.

₹37 crore returned to victims in 2023. Awareness Campaigns: Over 20,677 campaigns conducted.

Over 20,677 campaigns conducted. Training Initiatives: 850 ‘cyber warriors’ trained.

850 ‘cyber warriors’ trained. AI Tools: Leveraged for better reporting and investigation.

Leveraged for better reporting and investigation. Arrests: Successful inter-state operations to apprehend cybercriminals.

Recommendations for Victims and Public Awareness

To tackle cybercrime effectively, experts recommend:

Increase public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about common cybercrime tactics and prevention strategies.

to educate citizens about common cybercrime tactics and prevention strategies. Strengthen law enforcement capabilities to investigate and prosecute cybercriminals, including enhanced collaboration with other agencies.

to investigate and prosecute cybercriminals, including enhanced collaboration with other agencies. Encourage financial institutions to implement robust security measures to protect customers from fraud.

to protect customers from fraud. Promote cybersecurity education in schools and universities to equip future generations with essential knowledge and skills.

The surge in cybercrime across Telangana, particularly as Majority of Private Employees in Hyderabad are Victims of CyberCrime, poses a significant threat to both individuals and the economy. Addressing this challenge demands a unified approach, integrating robust law enforcement actions, public education, and enhanced digital security measures.

