Malaysian Delegation Visits Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology

Hyderabad: A 22-member high-level Malaysian government delegation visited Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) this evening, where they were accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome by Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES).

The delegation included Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Malaysia, and Adly Zahari, Deputy Minister of Defence of Malaysia. They were accompanied by senior officials from Malaysia. From SUES, Mr. Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary, Mr. Aamer Javeed, Joint Secretary, and Mr. Nisar Ahmed, Board Member, led the reception.

During the 55-minute interaction, the discussions covered key sectors such as education, agriculture, and fisheries. The Malaysian ministers keenly explored the functioning of the education system in India, particularly the standards maintained by Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society.

Mr. Aamer Javeed made a detailed presentation about the various institutions run under SUES, which include schools, junior colleges, engineering, pharmacy, law, education, and business administration colleges, along with schools and junior colleges in the Old City. He highlighted the Society’s commitment to providing quality education that blends academic excellence with social responsibility.

Mr. Zafar Javeed emphasized that the visit reflects the global recognition of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society’s role in shaping future leaders and professionals. “It is a matter of pride that international delegations are keen to learn from our model of education,” he said.

Expressing his appreciation, Minister Mohamad Sabu praised the academic standards at SUES and said, “The diversity of educational institutions here is impressive. We believe there are opportunities for collaborations between Malaysia and India in the field of education and research.”

Deputy Minister Adly Zahari added, “Our visit has given us valuable insights into India’s education framework. The initiatives taken by Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society can serve as a model for developing stronger academic and cultural ties between our two countries.”

The visit also witnessed participation from the heads of all SUES institutions, who shared their perspectives on academic innovations and collaborative opportunities. The Malaysian delegation left with a deep appreciation of the educational excellence upheld at MJCET and across SUES campuses.