Mallanna Sagar Reservoir Looks Like a Sea, Fills Hearts with Joy: Harish Rao

Siddipet: Minister Harish Rao expressed immense happiness as the Mallanna Sagar Reservoir reached full capacity, comparing its vast expanse to that of a sea.

He shared that seeing the reservoir filled to the brim brought him great joy, akin to feeling completely content.

In a sharp rebuttal to critics who claimed that the Kaleshwaram Project had failed, Harish Rao stated that the overflowing Mallanna Sagar Reservoir is a “slap in the face” for those doubters.

The minister emphasized that the reservoir’s success is a testament to the effectiveness of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, bringing immense benefits to farmers and the region’s water supply.

The completion of Mallanna Sagar, part of the Kaleshwaram project, is being hailed as a major achievement for the state’s irrigation sector.