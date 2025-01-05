Mamata vs Abhishek: Cold War Erupts Between Aunt and Nephew: TMC Divided into Two Factions

Tensions rise in West Bengal as Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee are caught in a bitter feud, splitting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) into two factions. With growing political discord, the future of the party hangs in the balance.

Kolkata: The ongoing rift between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, has begun to show its impact on the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The clash between the two top leaders of the party has reportedly led to growing differences within the party ranks, leaving many wondering if the divide is widening.

Dispute Over Boycott of Artists

The friction between Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee has come to the forefront due to the recent controversy surrounding the boycott of artists. The tension began after some TMC party leaders announced a boycott of certain artists who were critical of the TMC government’s handling of the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

Abhishek Banerjee, who holds significant influence in the party and is seen as the second-in-command after Mamata Banerjee, has openly disagreed with the party’s stance on the artist boycott. He has expressed his concerns about the move, stating that artists should not be forced to take sides or face consequences for their opinions. His stance has set him apart from many in the party, who supported the decision to boycott the artists.

Cancellation of Lagnajita Chakraborty’s Concert

The boycott escalated further when a local TMC councilor canceled a New Year’s Eve concert by popular singer Lagnajita Chakraborty. The cancellation was attributed to Chakraborty’s perceived criticism of the TMC government and its handling of the RG Kar Hospital incident.

The announcement of the boycott sparked heated debates within the party. Senior TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh defended the party’s decision, stating on social media that artists who deliberately defamed the Chief Minister, or the party should not be allowed to perform at events organized by TMC leaders. He stated, “Artists who insulted TMC supporters, spread misinformation, and attacked the government should be boycotted.”

Abhishek’s Response: A Call for Freedom

Abhishek Banerjee, however, raised concerns about the boycott, questioning whether it was officially sanctioned by the party leadership. He pointed out that no formal notice had been issued by Mamata Banerjee or himself regarding the matter. “Did anyone say this on behalf of the party? Have you seen any notices? I don’t want to force anyone to decide where, with whom, or when they will sing. Everyone has freedom,” he emphasized, calling for greater individual freedom of expression.

TMC Spokesperson’s Retort

Within an hour of Abhishek’s remarks, Kunal Ghosh, the senior spokesperson for TMC, responded on social media, stating, “There is a difference between protest and planned rudeness in the name of protest.” He also added that “the conscience of TMC workers will decide the matter.” Ghosh made it clear that whatever Mamata Banerjee says will be the final word on the issue.

Ghosh’s statement aligns with Mamata Banerjee’s assertion from last month, where she emphasized that she holds the “last word” in party matters. The Chief Minister’s statement seemed to reinforce her dominance in party affairs and her leadership position over Abhishek Banerjee.

Growing Tensions within TMC

This disagreement between Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee has led to speculation about a growing divide within the TMC. Some party insiders believe that Abhishek’s influence is on the rise, while others are loyal to Mamata, making it unclear how the future of the party will unfold. The ongoing tensions have even led some to wonder whether Mamata Banerjee’s long-standing dominance within the party is being challenged by her nephew.

The rift between the two leaders has not only sparked political debates but has also raised questions about the direction of TMC in the coming months and years. With the 2024 general elections approaching, the internal dynamics of the party may significantly influence TMC’s performance and cohesion.

No End in Sight

For now, there seems to be no end in sight to the tensions between Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. While Mamata continues to maintain control over the party, Abhishek’s growing influence and differing views on party policies suggest that the battle for the future of TMC may be far from over. The party will need to navigate this internal conflict carefully as it prepares for the challenges ahead.