Man Arrested for Setting Bikes on Fire at Malakpet Metro Station

Hyderabad: In a swift operation, the Hyderabad Police apprehended a man accused of setting bikes on fire under the Malakpet Metro Station three days ago. The suspect, identified as Zaker, is a resident of Chaderghat and is reportedly suffering from mental health issues.

The arrest was made early Sunday morning by a special team comprising the Commissioner’s Task Force and the Chaderghat police. According to authorities, Zaker visited the metro station last Friday afternoon and set a two-wheeler ablaze using a matchbox. The fire quickly spread, engulfing five nearby motorcycles and causing significant damage.

Surveillance camera footage from the area proved instrumental in identifying Zaker. The video captured him arriving at the scene and deliberately igniting the vehicle. Police officials revealed that Zaker has a history of similar offenses in different parts of the city.

Authorities are now investigating his past actions and mental health condition to understand the motive behind his repeated involvement in such incidents. Further legal action is underway.

The Hyderabad Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent such incidents in the future.