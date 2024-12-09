“Kathmullahs Are Harmful to the Country”: Allahabad HC Judge’s Remarks Ignite Controversy

Allahabad: A fresh controversy has erupted after Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav made a series of statements perceived as discriminatory against Muslims. In a viral video, Justice Yadav is heard using the term “Kathmullah,” a derogatory word often used to insult Muslims, to describe extremists in the community. He also made contentious remarks comparing Hindu and Muslim children, which have drawn widespread criticism.

He said Kathmullahs “The word may be inappropriate, but there is no hesitation in saying it because they (‘Kathmullah’) are harmful to the country. They are people who incite the public, and they are the ones who prevent the country from progressing. Such people need to be cautious of.”

Justice Yadav stated, “Our (Hindus) kids are tolerant, non-violent, and kind because they chant mantras and read Vedas, but their (Muslims) children can’t be expected to be kind as they witness animals being slaughtered.” These comments, seen as stereotyping an entire community, have sparked outrage among legal experts, activists, and the general public.

Judicial Impartiality in Question

The remarks have raised serious concerns about the impartiality and neutrality expected from members of the judiciary. Critics argue that such statements undermine the foundational principles of the judiciary, including the need to remain unbiased and uphold communal harmony.

“Judges are symbols of justice and are expected to rise above personal biases. Such remarks damage the institution’s credibility and set a dangerous precedent,” remarked a senior legal expert.

Justice Yadav’s comments about Hindu and Muslim children have been condemned for perpetuating stereotypes and inflaming communal tensions. “A sitting judge making these remarks reflects poorly on the judiciary’s commitment to equality and justice for all,” said an activist.

Widespread Condemnation and Calls for Accountability

Prominent civic groups, legal associations, and political leaders have demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident. Several organizations have written to the Chief Justice of India, urging action to preserve the judiciary’s integrity and ensure that such statements are not repeated.

“This is not just an isolated incident but a breach of the principles of fairness and impartiality that underpin our judicial system. Such remarks can erode public trust in the judiciary,” said a representative of a legal advocacy group.

Judiciary’s Role in Fostering Harmony

As one of the pillars of democracy, the judiciary is expected to safeguard the rights of all citizens, irrespective of their religion or background. The remarks by Justice Yadav have triggered debates on the ethical standards judges must uphold and the consequences of statements that may deepen societal divides.

Many are questioning how a judge holding such a high constitutional office could make statements that appear to discriminate against an entire community. “Judicial officers must lead by example, demonstrating the values of the Constitution in their actions and words,” said a constitutional expert.