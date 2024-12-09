Woman Forced to Transport Brother’s Body on SUV Roof Due to Inability to Afford Ambulance Charges

In a deeply distressing incident from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, a woman was forced to transport her brother’s body tied to the roof of an SUV after being unable to afford ambulance charges. The ambulance drivers reportedly demanded ₹10,000-₹12,000, which the grieving sister could not pay.

The deceased, 20-year-old Abhishek, had allegedly ended his life by consuming poison. With no money to hire an ambulance for the 200-kilometer journey to their village in Pithoragarh, his sister resorted to hiring a private taxi. The body was strapped to the roof of the vehicle for the trip, leaving bystanders and the public shocked.

The heart-wrenching incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take swift action. The CM has directed Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar to conduct a thorough investigation and has expressed strong displeasure over the circumstances that led to this tragedy. He has also issued strict instructions to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.

This incident highlights the urgent need for affordable and accessible emergency services in the state, with many questioning the lack of accountability and humanity in such critical moments.