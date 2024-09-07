Man Attacked with Knife in Dispute Over Mango Leaves in Krishna District

Krishna District – In a startling incident in Yenumalakuduru, a clash over mango leaves resulted in a violent attack with a knife. The incident occurred when a man named Arjun Rao visited a relative’s house to collect mango leaves for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Arjun Rao went to his relative’s home to gather the leaves, but without seeking permission, he began to cut the mango leaves. This action led to a dispute with the homeowner, who confronted him about the unauthorized cutting of the leaves.

The argument escalated quickly, resulting in the homeowner attacking Arjun Rao with a knife. Rao suffered severe injuries in the attack and was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the involved parties are being questioned to understand the full scope of the altercation. This incident highlights the intense disputes that can arise over seemingly trivial matters and the serious consequences that can follow.