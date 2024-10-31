Man Attempts Suicide in Police Station, Alleging Harassment by SI

Warangal: In a shocking incident, a small business owner attempted suicide at the Mattewada Police Station in Warangal, reportedly due to alleged harassment by a local sub-inspector (SI). The incident, which occurred late at night, has drawn significant attention and raised questions about police conduct.

Sridhar, a street vendor who operates a fast-food stall in Autonagar, poured petrol over himself within the police station, alleging that he had been continuously harassed by SI Vittal for the past month. According to Sridhar, the harassment had become unbearable, pushing him to take the extreme step.

Quickly responding to the situation, police officers managed to take the petrol bottle away from Sridhar, preventing the attempt. He was immediately provided with first aid and transferred to a hospital for further medical care.

In a video statement recorded by Sridhar before the incident, he alleged that SI Vittal’s actions were the reason behind his decision to end his life. This claim has sparked widespread concern, and authorities have announced that an internal investigation will be conducted to address the allegations.