Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2024 - 18:57
Man Brings Snake to Hospital After Being Bitten, Video Goes Viral on Social Meda

In a bizarre incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar, a man who was bitten by a snake made headlines when he brought the snake along to the hospital.

After the snake bit him, he managed to hold onto the reptile by its neck and carried it with him as he sought medical attention.

The unusual scenario was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media, leaving viewers both astonished and amused by the man’s unusual decision to bring the snake along for treatment.

