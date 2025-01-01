Man Buys Dawood Ibrahim’s Property in Mumbai, Gets Possession after 23 Years; Know Why?

Dawood Ibrahim’s Mumbai property, seized over two decades ago, has finally been registered after a prolonged legal struggle. The property has been transferred to its rightful owner despite challenges, including missing files and market value discrepancies.

The Beginning of the Long Journey

In September 2001, 23-year-old Hemant Jain from Agra purchased a 144-square-foot shop on Jayraj Bhai Street in Mumbai’s congested Nagpada area. Attracted by the opportunity to defy the dominance of infamous underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, Jain bid Rs 2 lakh at an Income Tax department auction. The property, once owned by Dawood, had remained unsold due to its controversial ownership, but Jain saw it as a chance to make a statement against the underworld.

Challenges from the Start

Despite his initial triumph, Jain’s celebrations were short-lived. He was misled by officials who claimed there was a ban on transferring government-owned properties. Jain later discovered that no such ban existed. His legal battle started when he found that the ownership transfer process was stalled as the “original files” related to the property had gone missing. This led to years of bureaucratic delays.

Jain sought help from the Prime Minister’s Office during the tenures of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi. Despite his repeated efforts, his case saw no resolution. By 2017, the property’s file had disappeared entirely, making the situation even more complicated.

Stamp Duty and Further Financial Struggles

As the years passed, Jain was informed that he would need to pay stamp duty based on the property’s current market value, which had soared to Rs 23 lakh by then. This added to his growing financial burden, as Jain had already paid Rs 2 lakh for the property in 2001. Jain fought tirelessly, paying Rs 1.5 lakh in stamp duty and penalties.

Victory and Registration of Property

Finally, after years of struggle, Jain achieved a significant milestone in his legal battle. On December 19, 2024, the property was officially registered in his name. Jain expressed immense relief, stating, “Now that the property is in my name, I will also secure possession.” However, his victory was far from complete.

Property Still Occupied by Dawood’s Alleged Associates

Despite winning the legal battle, Jain has not yet been able to take possession of the property, which remains occupied by individuals allegedly linked to Dawood Ibrahim‘s associates. The shop has been converted into a lathe machine workshop, making it difficult for Jain to claim his rightful ownership. Local authorities advised him to stop the fight for possession, citing security concerns, but Jain remains determined. “We villagers don’t know fear. A man from the village is like a banyan tree, strong against all winds,” Jain said resolutely.

Political Support and Jain’s Determination

Jain’s brave battle has garnered support from political figures such as Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary Ramjilal Suman and former MLA Azeem Bhai, who have called for the state government to honour him for his courage. Jain, however, insists that his primary motivation was not possession of the property but the larger goal of challenging the influence of Dawood Ibrahim.

A Symbol of Defiance Against the Underworld

This 23-year legal ordeal reflects Jain’s unwavering determination to stand up against the underworld’s dominance. His journey represents much more than a fight for property—it symbolises resistance and courage in the face of intimidation and corruption.

Jain remains steadfast, and despite the challenges ahead, he vows to complete the final chapter of his prolonged fight. The property, once a symbol of Dawood Ibrahim’s empire, is now a testament to Jain’s resilience and ongoing challenge against illegal dominance in Mumbai.