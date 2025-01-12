Watch: Man Catches Leopard by Its Tail, Stuns Everyone: Video Goes Viral on Social Media

In a remarkable display of courage, a resident from Rangapura village in Tumakuru, Karnataka, helped forest department officers capture a leopard that had been creating panic in nearby areas. The young man, identified as Anand, played a key role in trapping the leopard, earning widespread admiration from both locals and officials.

Leopard’s Terror in the Village

The five-year-old leopard had been spotted roaming around Rangapura village in Tiptur taluk for several days, causing fear among the inhabitants. On Tuesday, the animal was seen near a house on Puralehalli Road, further alarming the residents. The Forest Department was immediately notified, and officers arrived at the scene with the necessary equipment to capture the elusive predator.

Anand’s Daring Act

Despite their best efforts, the Forest Department’s initial attempts to capture the leopard with nets were unsuccessful. As the situation became increasingly tense, Anand, a local resident, decided to take matters into his own hands.

In a shocking move, Anand grabbed the leopard by its tail, pulling it back before it could escape. With the help of the Forest Department officials, he quickly bundled the animal into a net, successfully capturing it. The officers themselves were left in awe of Anand’s bravery, as it was an extraordinary action in such a dangerous situation.

Praise for Bravery

The villagers were quick to applaud Anand for his bold and selfless act, recognizing the risks he had taken to protect the community. Social media also buzzed with praise for the young man’s quick thinking and courageous response to the threat posed by the leopard.

This incident has not only garnered attention for Anand’s daring feat but also highlighted the importance of community cooperation in addressing such wildlife-related challenges. The captured leopard was later relocated by the Forest Department to a safer habitat, ensuring the safety of both the animal and the villagers.

Anand’s bravery has become a symbol of local courage and quick thinking in the face of danger.