Man charged with murder of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man, who fired a bullet that killed Indian medical student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, has been arrested, local media reported. The accused, Jerdaine Foster, was arrested in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, BarrieToday.com reported.

On Thursday, Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid told the media that at least seven people, four cars and multiple guns were involved in the incident in the area of Upper James Street and South Bend Road, where bullets also reportedly flew through the window of a nearby home, but no one inside was injured. Reid said he was unable to provide more information as the case is now before the courts.

The accused has ties to the Halton, Hamilton and Niagara regions and lived in short-term rental properties, he said. The official said that an investigation was underway to arrest all those involved in the death. Police are of the view that the violent clash started several minutes before culminating with the shooting at the bus stop.

Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, was waiting for the bus in Upper James Street and South Bend Road when she got hit by a stray bullet on April 17. She succumbed to the injury in the hospital. Hamilton Police shared that when they reached the crime scene, they found Randhawa with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway.

Harsimrat, who has a younger brother, went to Canada two years ago for medical studies. Harsimrat wanted to open her physiotherapy clinic after graduating from Mohawk College, her cousin Balraj Singh had told the Canadian Press in April.